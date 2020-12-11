Left Menu
Development News Edition

Website targeting U.S. election officials draws attention of intelligence agencies

The harassment campaign against U.S. election officials following President Donald Trump's defeat took an ominous turn on Thursday after a website surfaced that accused them of "treason" and included photographs and home addresses, drawing the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies. The site, along with several associated social media accounts, included photographs of Republican and Democratic officials, with rifle crosshairs superimposed on them.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 02:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 02:16 IST
Website targeting U.S. election officials draws attention of intelligence agencies
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The harassment campaign against U.S. election officials following President Donald Trump's defeat took an ominous turn on Thursday after a website surfaced that accused them of "treason" and included photographs and home addresses, drawing the attention of U.S. intelligence agencies.

The site, along with several associated social media accounts, included photographs of Republican and Democratic officials, with rifle crosshairs superimposed on them. The FBI said on Thursday that it was aware of the issue. U.S. intelligence agencies are also looking into the website and its origins, a source said on Thursday.

Several of the officials targeted said the messaging amounted to a call for violence against those who worked to oversee the Nov. 3 election, which Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. They urged Trump to denounce it. "If anyone needs to be reminded that public calls for violence beget violence, this is the clarion call. If blood is spilled, it is on the hands of the president, his campaign, his lawyers, and the silent Republicans standing in the president's shadow," said Jim Walden, a lawyer for Christopher Krebs, who oversaw cybersecurity at the Department of Homeland Security until he was fired by Trump after the election.

Georgia's deputy secretary of state, Jordan Fuchs, likewise pointed the finger at the president. "Trump and U.S. senators have refused to condemn these death threats," she told Reuters. "In fact, he continues to support those who are actively calling for elections officials to be shot."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fuchs said Georgia officials had reported the site to law enforcement.

Trump has for weeks been alleging contrary to evidence that his 306-232 Electoral College defeat was the result of widespread fraud. State and federal officials have said there is no evidence of any large scale fraud in the 2020 election or other recent U.S. elections.

Republican, Democratic and nonpartisan election authorities nationwide have faced intimidation, harassment and outright threats since the vote. Despite losing by more than 7 million votes, Trump has refused to concede and has challenged the outcome with lawsuits in multiple states. Courts so far have rejected those efforts. Supporters of Trump in recent weeks have staked out election offices in Georgia, mounted armed protests in Arizona and left intimidating telephone messages for election officials across the country, in a campaign of harassment and menacing unlike any other in modern U.S. history.

Experts who track right-wing extremists said they did not know who was behind the online effort, which includes several websites and associated social media accounts. But they described it as a serious threat. "This is absolutely terrifying," said Heidi Beirich, co-founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism. "This is among the most threatening websites I've seen."

Internet records hide the identity of whoever set up the site. Cybersecurity experts helping with election security said one of the pages was hosted in Russia, and some records include accounts registered through Yandex, a Russian email platform. Those links do not necessarily mean that the Russian government is behind the effort, the experts said. Requests for comment to email addresses associated with the website were not answered.

As of early Thursday afternoon, associated accounts on Facebook and Twitter had been taken down, but remained active on Parler and Gab, two social media networks favored by right-wing activists. The site also targeted several employees of Dominion Voting Systems, a voting-machine vendor that has been subject to unsubstantiated conspiracy theories of vote manipulation.

A Dominion spokeswoman said those false claims have resulted in dangerous threats to the company and its workers.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil coronavirus new cases jump by 53,347, death toll nudges 180,000 -health ministry

Brazil reported 53,347 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 770 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.The South American country has now registered 6,781,799 cases since the pande...

States assail 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn U.S. election at Supreme Court

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to undo President-elect Joe Bidens election victory, saying the case has ...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX Starship rocket explodes on landing after test flight; Researchers think they spotted new whale species off Mexico and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace COVID-19 cases within four hoursAustralian scientists said on Thursday they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that ...

Health News Roundup: Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents; Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race and more

Many Canadian seniors living in nursing homes could face delays before receiving Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine after first deliveries arrive next week, as health officials seek to comply with restrictive vaccine handling advice from the drug...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020