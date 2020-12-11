Left Menu
Development News Edition

No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal - EU chief

Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc's 27 national leaders on Friday, an EU official said. The United Kingdom quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec. 31 when it will finally leave the bloc's orbit after 48 years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 15:16 IST
No-trade deal Brexit now more likely than a deal - EU chief
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

Britain is now more likely to leave the European Union's orbit on Dec. 31 without a trade deal than with an agreement, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told the bloc's 27 national leaders on Friday, an EU official said.

The United Kingdom quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec. 31 when it will finally leave the bloc's orbit after 48 years. Both sides say they want a trade deal but negotiations are deadlocked. After British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" a deal would not be clinched, von der Leyen said the probability of a no-deal had risen.

"The probability of a no deal is higher than of a deal," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity about the message von der Leyen gave leaders at an EU summit in Brussels. Johnson and von der Leyen have given negotiators until Sunday evening to break the impasse over fishing rights and allowing Britain to be punished if in the future it diverged from the bloc's rules.

"Situation is difficult. Main obstacles remain," the EU official said of von der Leyen's message. "To be seen by Sunday whether a deal is possible." Sterling tumbled, stocks fell and implied volatility surged as investors started to price in the risk of a chaotic finale to the five-year Brexit crisis. The pound fell 0.8% against the dollar to $1.3190 before recovering somewhat.

A no-trade deal Brexit would damage the economies of northern Europe, send shockwaves through financial markets, snarl borders and sow chaos through the delicate supply chains which stretch across Europe and beyond. Most major investment banks still say a deal is their central prediction, but some investors recall that Wall Street and the City of London were poorly prepared for the 2016 referendum as few believed Britain would vote to leave.

THEATRICS? While some EU diplomats have cast Johnson's rhetoric as theatrics intended to wrench out a deal and please his domestic Brexit supporters, British officials say London cannot accept the EU's demands and caution that a no-deal is on the cards.

British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said there was still a chance of an agreement but added that no British leader could accept the EU's demands. "Still, I think, there is a significant possibility that we could get that deal," Dowden, who voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 Brexit referendum, told Sky News. "That deal cannot come at any price."

British and EU negotiators seeking a new arrangement on nearly $1 trillion in annual trade have been stuck on two main issues for weeks: how much fish EU boats can take from British waters and how far the EU can tie Britain into its rules in the future. Trucks heading towards the English port of Dover were stacked up for miles on Thursday.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said there was a limit to the central bank's ability to avoid all disruption or volatility in financial markets after Britain's Brexit transition period - during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union - ends on Dec. 31. "I don't want us to be in a situation, were it to occur, where people say 'well you haven't done this and you haven't done that' but I have to say there is a limit to what we can do," Bailey told a news conference.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv sends report to Centre on law & order, asks Mamata not to play with fire

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Friday said he has sent a report to the Centre about extremely disturbing developments in the state, in the backdrop attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda. Castigating the Mamata Banerjee gove...

Man booked for duping two cousins of Rs 12 lakh

Police have registered a case against a Nashik-based man for allegedly duping two cousin brothers from Aurangabad of over Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Friday. The victims- Mohammed Zahed Qureshi and his cousin Shafiq Khan- wanted to buy ...

Ethiopian government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in Tigray

The Ethiopian government said on Friday that it was bussing Eritrean refugees from the capital Addis Ababa back to two camps they had fled from during fighting in the northern Tigray region.A large number of misinformed refugees are moving ...

EU's von der Leyen says positions in Brexit trade talks "apart"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday the positions in talks with Britain on a trade deal remained apart on the question of ensuring a level playing field in the future and access to UK fishing waters for EU flee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020