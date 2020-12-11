Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP minister invites Jaya Bachchan's mother to BJP event

Bhaduri, 90, has been living in Bhopal for several decades.We will appeal to the people in Bhopal to associate with prime minister Narendra Modi-ji on the issue of nationalism and join the mainstream, the BJP leader added. The only solution to these issues is Modi, Mishra added.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:48 IST
MP minister invites Jaya Bachchan's mother to BJP event

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that he has invited Indira Bhaduri, the mother of actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, to an event organized by the BJP to reach out to the local Bengali community. As assembly elections will be held in West Bengal next year, the party is trying to woo the people from that state.

''Tapan Bhowmik, a BJP leader, has convened a meeting of people from Bengal here. I have requested her (Bhaduri) to attend if her health permits,'' Mishra told reporters after meeting her here. Bhaduri, 90, has been living in Bhopal for several decades.

''We will appeal to the people in Bhopal to associate with (prime minister Narendra) Modi-ji on the issue of nationalism and join the mainstream,'' the BJP leader added. When asked if they discussed anything about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the meeting, Mishra said, ''I told her about the deteriorating situation in West Bengal.

''I also told her about the attack on our national president (J P Nadda) and general secretary (Kailash Vijaywargiya) and also the unemployment and hunger in that state,'' he said. ''The only solution to these issues is Modi,'' Mishra added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary plans fast-track local approval for Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungary will seek emergency domestic approval of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine rather than waiting as normal for a review by the EUs European Medicines Agency EMA, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on his Facebook page. The safety of th...

UK Supreme Court enables $18.5 bln class action against Mastercard

A landmark UK Supreme Court ruling on Friday has allowed a 14 billion pound 18.5 billion class action to proceed against Mastercard for allegedly overcharging more than 46 million people in Britain over a 15-year period. The complex case, b...

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 487,849, death toll reaches 6,986

Dhaka Bangladesh, December 11 ANIXinhua Bangladesh reported 1,884 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths on Friday, bringing the tally to 487,849 and death toll to 6,986, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The official data...

Hezbollah man convicted in 2005 Hariri bombing sentenced to five life terms in prison

The U.N.-backed Lebanon Tribunal on Friday sentenced a Hezbollah member convicted of conspiring to kill former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing to five terms of life imprisonment. Salim Jamil Ayyash was found guilty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020