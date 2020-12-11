MP minister invites Jaya Bachchan's mother to BJP event
Bhaduri, 90, has been living in Bhopal for several decades.We will appeal to the people in Bhopal to associate with prime minister Narendra Modi-ji on the issue of nationalism and join the mainstream, the BJP leader added. The only solution to these issues is Modi, Mishra added.
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Friday that he has invited Indira Bhaduri, the mother of actor-politician Jaya Bachchan, to an event organized by the BJP to reach out to the local Bengali community. As assembly elections will be held in West Bengal next year, the party is trying to woo the people from that state.
''Tapan Bhowmik, a BJP leader, has convened a meeting of people from Bengal here. I have requested her (Bhaduri) to attend if her health permits,'' Mishra told reporters after meeting her here. Bhaduri, 90, has been living in Bhopal for several decades.
''We will appeal to the people in Bhopal to associate with (prime minister Narendra) Modi-ji on the issue of nationalism and join the mainstream,'' the BJP leader added. When asked if they discussed anything about West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee during the meeting, Mishra said, ''I told her about the deteriorating situation in West Bengal.
''I also told her about the attack on our national president (J P Nadda) and general secretary (Kailash Vijaywargiya) and also the unemployment and hunger in that state,'' he said. ''The only solution to these issues is Modi,'' Mishra added.
