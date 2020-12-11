Left Menu
Politics should be used in a positive way: Lal Thanhawla

Former Mizoram chief minister and state Congress president Lal Thanhawla on Friday said politics should be used in a positive way and as a proper channel for ushering development.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 11-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 22:30 IST
Former Mizoram chief minister and state Congress president Lal Thanhawla on Friday said politics should be used in a positive way and as a proper channel for ushering development. Addressing an induction ceremony here in Aizawl, the Congress leader said some people considered politics as a dirty game where there is an unending mud-slinging and baseless attack and accusations.

''Politics should be used in a positive way and as a proper channel for ushering in development and it should also be prepared in such a manner that Jesus may involve in all the process,'' the 78-year-old leader said. He said that the Christian dominated Mizoram should bolster its relation with neighbouring states and countries.

He claimed that the ongoing construction of inter- state road and border trade were started by the Congress during its previous rule. Lal Thanhawla, who had already ruled the state as chief minister for five terms, said that his party gives priority to the uplift of the poor.

''During the Congress government, we have implemented New Land Use Policy (NLUP) to alleviate the poor and many people profited from the programme and have started a good living because of it,'' he said. The Congress leader on Friday inducted 10 new members, including retired Police officer Riado Hlychho, into the Congress.

