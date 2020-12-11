Congress appoints Gyanesh Shukla as UP unit general secretary

The Congress on Friday appointed Saif Ali Naqvi as general secretary and Gyanesh Shukla and Abhimanyu Singh as secretaries in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

Congress President has approved the appointment of following persons as General Secretary/Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. General Secretary: Saif Ali Naqvi and Secretaries: Gyanesh Shukla and Abhimanyu Singh," a party release said.

On December 6, Ram Sajiwon Nirmal was appointed as working president of the SC department in Uttar Pradesh East. Tanuja Punia was appointed as working president of the department in Uttar Pradesh Central and Yogi Jatav for Uttar Pradesh West. (ANI)