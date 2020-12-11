Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress appoints Gyanesh Shukla as UP unit general secretary

The Congress on Friday appointed Saif Ali Naqvi as general secretary and Gyanesh Shukla and Abhimanyu Singh as secretaries in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 23:21 IST
Congress appoints Gyanesh Shukla as UP unit general secretary
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Congress on Friday appointed Saif Ali Naqvi as general secretary and Gyanesh Shukla and Abhimanyu Singh as secretaries in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party.

Congress President has approved the appointment of following persons as General Secretary/Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. General Secretary: Saif Ali Naqvi and Secretaries: Gyanesh Shukla and Abhimanyu Singh," a party release said.

On December 6, Ram Sajiwon Nirmal was appointed as working president of the SC department in Uttar Pradesh East. Tanuja Punia was appointed as working president of the department in Uttar Pradesh Central and Yogi Jatav for Uttar Pradesh West. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

Sanofi/GSK plan late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials after safety data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate backs massive defense bill, despite Trump veto threat

The U.S. Senate on Friday threw its weight behind the annual National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a 740 billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense, passing the bill with a margin large enough to overcome President Don...

European rights envoy urges Bosnia to act to avoid migrant humanitarian crisis

A humanitarian crisis was unfolding in northwestern Bosnia where up to 3,500 migrants may end up sleeping rough in cold weather, a top European human rights envoy said on Friday. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europes Human Rights Commissi...

U.S. FDA set to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it was working rapidly to issue an emergency use authorization EUA for Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, with the green light coming possibly as soon as Friday evening, according to the New Y...

U.S. Senate backs $740 billion defense bill by veto-proof margin; voting continues

At least 75 members of the Republican-led U.S. Senate voted for a sweeping 740 billion annual defense bill as voting continued on Friday, a number larger than the two-thirds majority in the 100-member chamber that would be needed to defeat ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020