FACTBOX-When and how electors in key contested states cast their votes for U.S. president
Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win. Below are key states where Trump is trying but failing to overturn Biden's victory through lawsuits and a pressure campaign on state officials to throw out the results and declare him the winner. WISCONSIN The state's 10 electors are expected to meet in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison at 12 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 00:45 IST
Democrat Joe Biden's journey to the White House is set to cross a key threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of November's presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win.
Below are key states where Trump is trying but failing to overturn Biden's victory through lawsuits and a pressure campaign on state officials to throw out the results and declare him the winner. State lawmakers and governors have largely dismissed the idea. MICHIGAN
The state's 16 electors will meet in the state legislature's Senate chamber in Lansing, Michigan, at 2 p.m. local time (1900 GMT). GEORGIA The state's 16 electors will meet in the Georgia State Capitol building in Atlanta at 12 p.m. local time (1700 GMT). WISCONSIN
The state's 10 electors are expected to meet in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison at 12 p.m. local time (1800 GMT). PENNSYLVANIA The state's 20 electors are expected to meet in Harrisburg, though Pennsylvania's Department of State has not yet released details on the meeting. NEVADA
The meeting of the state's six electors will be entirely virtual, taking place via Zoom at 8:30 a.m. local time (1630 GMT), according to the office of Nevada's Secretary of State, which is organizing the event. ARIZONA
The state's 11 electors will meet at 10 a.m. local time (1700 GMT) in Phoenix. The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, which is organizing the event, has not disclosed the specific location where electors will meet, instead saying that the event would be broadcast live on Hobbs' Facebook page.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden's
- Democrat
- Madison
- Hobbs
- Donald Trump
- Katie Hobbs
- GMT
- Zoom
ALSO READ
Britain to curb Google and Facebook with tougher competition rules
Facebook cryptocurrency Libra to launch as early as January but scaled back: FT
UPDATE 1-From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases
Facebook-backed digital coin Libra renamed Diem in quest for approval
From hate speech to nudity, Facebook's oversight board picks its first cases