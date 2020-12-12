Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil lower house speaker warns of 'fiscal abyss' after spending bill debate delayed

Brazil is heading into a "fiscal abyss" and a serious crisis next year, following the decision to postpone parliamentary debate on a bill extending emergency aid spending, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Friday Earlier on Friday, Senator Marcio Bittar said that he would no longer present his proposal for debate until next year due to its "complexity." Speaking at a ceremony in Brasilia on Friday evening, a visibly irritated Maia accused the government of trying to undermine the chamber, which is raising political and financial risks for the country at a delicate juncture.

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 04:44 IST
Brazil lower house speaker warns of 'fiscal abyss' after spending bill debate delayed

Brazil is heading into a "fiscal abyss" and a serious crisis next year, following the decision to postpone parliamentary debate on a bill extending emergency aid spending, lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Friday Earlier on Friday, Senator Marcio Bittar said that he would no longer present his proposal for debate until next year due to its "complexity."

Speaking at a ceremony in Brasilia on Friday evening, a visibly irritated Maia accused the government of trying to undermine the chamber, which is raising political and financial risks for the country at a delicate juncture. "Now, once again, with Marcio Bittar's decision not to propose the emergency bill ... we are going to enter a huge fiscal abyss next year, because what (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes said was emergency, turns out is not emergency," Maia said.

The emergency constitutional amendment would be similar to the 'State of Calamity' bill passed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, which paved the way for huge emergency spending that circumvented the government's strict fiscal rules. The emergency income transfer program that gave a lifeline to around 30 million of Brazil's poorest families this year as the economy tipped into deep recession expires on Dec. 31.

There is growing political pressure for some form of aid to continue next year, but public finances are so stretched it is unclear how it would be funded. Maia also said a constitutional tax reform bill in congress is ready but will not be voted on, because the government does not want it to be seen as a victory for Maia.

"Tax reform is ready. It has the votes. But it will not be voted on because it is Rodrigo Maia's tax reform, that's all," he said. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Friday that there has been some "difficulty" in making progress on tax reform.

TRENDING

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

FTSE 250 retreats as Brexit hangs in balance; GSK dips on vaccine delay

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina grains unions extend strike following unproductive talks

Argentine grains inspectors and oilseeds workers said late on Friday they would extend a strike over wages as stalled negotiations threaten to interrupt exports from one of the worlds main grain producers. The oilseeds workers federation an...

S.Korea reports 950 new coronavirus cases, highest daily rise

South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases since the countrys first case was confirmed in January, with 950 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA said on Saturday.Of the new cases,...

New Zealand creates its first 'travel bubble' with Cook Islands

New Zealand and the Cook Islands will let people travel between the countries without quarantine, they said on Saturday, in what would be New Zealands first reciprocal travel bubble since the new coronavirus prompted border closures around ...

Trump signs bill averting government shutdown; fight on coronavirus aid drags on

President Donald Trump, facing a midnight deadline on Friday, signed a one-week extension of expiring federal funding to avoid a government shutdown and to provide more time for separate talks on COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020