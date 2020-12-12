Opposition parties shedding crocodile tears for farmers: Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday advised farmers to be aware of the ''vested interests'' of opposition parties, alleging that they are shedding crocodile tears for them. While interacting with reporters here, he said the government's doors are always open for a discussion with the farmers over the newly enacted farm laws.

The deputy chief minister has advised farmers not to get ''misguided'' by the Congress and other opposition parties as they are ''exploiting'' them. ''The Congress and other opposition parties are shedding crocodile tears for farmers,'' he alleged.

On the recent attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda in West Bengal, Maurya said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take a strict action against the miscreants. Earlier, he laid the foundation stone for 54 projects.