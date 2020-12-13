Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 13-12-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 04:32 IST
Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Morocco's main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabat's plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States. The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was "deplorable" and denounced "all attempts at normalisation and the Zionist infiltration."

The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI's actions support for the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party's "firm position against the Zionist occupation." Unlike its government coalition partners who backed the deal, it took the PJD two days to react after disagreements emerged between the party's senior leadership, according to a source close to the matter.

A core element of the deal brokered by President Donald Trump was U.S. recognition of Morocco's claim to sovereignty over the Western Sahara. A decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state. "The United States made an important proclamation that stresses Morocco's sovereignty over its southern provinces and opens new horizons for strengthening Morocco's position in international circles. It also further isolates the adversaries of our territorial integrity," the Islamist party said in a statement.

King Mohammed VI has the last say over major diplomatic decisions. On Friday, Morocco's outlawed Adl Wal Ihssane, one of the largest opposition groups in the country, said normalisation deals a "stab from the back to the Palestinian cause."

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day

London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement on Sunday, after a week of tension and deadlock that left a tumultuous no deal exit for Britain from the European Unions orbit on Dec. 31 looking more likely th...

Moroccan Islamist groups reject normalizing ties with Israel

Moroccos main Islamist groups on Saturday rejected Rabats plan to normalize ties with Israel following a deal brokered by the United States. The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement MUR, said in a state...

Mexican central banker turns up heat on contentious law

A second member of Mexicos central bank appointed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Saturday added his voice to criticism of a new law which the authority is resisting as a threat to its reputation and autonomy. On Wednesday, Mexi...

Soccer-Rossi's home burgled during funeral - ANSA

The home of late Italian World Cup-winning forward Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral on Saturday, the ANSA news agency reported.Rossi, who led Italy to their 1982 World Cup title with six goals in the tournament, died aged 64 on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020