BTC poll results show people have faith in PM Modi's policies, leadership: Javadekar

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday said his party's performance in the just-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls, as in other local and assembly elections in the country, show that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and his leadership. The BJP's strength in the BTC increased to nine seats from one, while the Congress has been reduced to just singular seat, Javadekar told reporters here.

Whether it is local elections in Rajasthan, assembly polls in Bihar, or bypolls in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear that the BJP is on rise and the Congress is getting diminished, he said. All these results also show that people have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his policies, said the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

He also mentioned that 60 per cent of the party's candidates got elected unopposed in local elections in Arunachal Pradesh. He said the BJP, in alliance with the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will run the administration of self-governing body in the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

Javadekar said the alliance has nominated Pramod Boro as its chief executive member of the BTC. The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has won 12 seats, the BJP nine, while the Congress and the Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), headed by Lok Sabha MP Naba Sarania, got one each. The BPF emerged as the single largest party with 17 seats.