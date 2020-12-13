Left Menu
Mamata wishes speedy recovery to Nadda as he tests positive for COVID-19

Putting aside political differences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished speedy recovery to BJP national president J P Nadda, who tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 21:00 IST
Mamata wishes speedy recovery to Nadda as he tests positive for COVID-19

Putting aside political differences, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished speedy recovery to BJP national president J P Nadda, who tweeted on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Banerjee, who recently engaged in a war of words with Nadda following an attack on the BJP leader's convoy in Bengal, prayed for the wellbeing of his family.

''Heard about BJP National President Shri JP Nadda testing positive for COVID-19. Wishing him a speedy recovery and good health. My prayers are with him and his family during this time,'' the CM tweeted on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Nadda announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and said that he is currently undergoing home isolation.

''After experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, I got myself tested, post which I received a positive report. My health condition is fine and I am under home isolation following doctors' advice. I request whoever came in contact with me during the last few days, to isolate themselves and get tested,'' Nadda tweeted. Downplaying the attack on Nadda's convoy in South 24 Parganas district on December 10, Banerjee recently claimed that a ''drama was staged to divert attention from low turnout at his rally''. She wondered how his car came under attack, as the national BJP chief enjoys security cover from central agencies.

Reacting to Banerjee's statement, Nadda retorted, ''She has zero idea about how the administration works.'' He said Banerjee was ''synonymous with intolerance''..

