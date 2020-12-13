EU's Barnier to brief envoys on Brexit talks on Monday - official

EU's Barnier to brief envoys on Brexit talks on Monday - officialReuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:08 IST
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief ambassadors from the bloc on Monday morning about the state of negotiations with Britain after the two sides agreed to keep talking in search of a trade agreement. "EU Chief negotiator Michel Barnier will brief EU Ambassadors tomorrow at 8.30 a.m. on the state of play of EU-UK negotiations," said Sebastian Fischer, an EU spokesman for Germany, which holds the bloc's presidency, on Twitter.
"Ambassadors will then review the situation." British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of the EU's executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Sunday agreed to "go the extra mile" in coming days to reach agreement, despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit for Britain from the EU's orbit at the end of the month.
