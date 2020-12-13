Left Menu
BJP leader flays 'misrule' of Congress govt in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:18 IST
BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Sunday targeted the Rajasthan government, saying that the general public, farmers and youth are frustrated due to the ''misrule'' of the Congress. He asserted that such is the state of affairs that if the Assembly elections are held today, the BJP would form the government with a full majority.

Singh, who is the BJP's state in-charge, was speaking at a function where he honoured the party's newly-elected district presidents, district deputy presidents, mayors and deputy mayors. He called upon the public representatives to take the work of spreading the policies of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre to the people.

Singh said that every section of the country is happy with the policies of the Centre as PM Modi has worked to increase the self-respect of the country across the globe. BJP State President Satish Poonia, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, State Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore were present on the occasion.

