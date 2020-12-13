Left Menu
CRPF officials pen tales of Parliament attack's bravehearts

On the Parliament attack anniversary today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released a book, 'The Shaurya Unbound - Tales of Valour of the Central Reserve Police Force', a collection of 13 exemplary acts of valour of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bravehearts, on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 23:34 IST
LS Speaker Om Birla released the book on Sunday. [Photo: @ombirlakota/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

On the Parliament attack anniversary today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla released a book, 'The Shaurya Unbound - Tales of Valour of the Central Reserve Police Force', a collection of 13 exemplary acts of valour of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bravehearts, on Sunday. According to a CRPF statement, Birla released both English and Hindi versions of the book which includes tales of insurmountable gallantry, of Constable Kamlesh Kumari Ashok Chakra (Posthumously) and four Shaurya Chakra recipients-Head Constable Yam Bahadur Thapa, Constable D Santosh Kumar, Constable Sukhwinder Singh, Constable Shyambir Singh, while retaliating the dastardly attack on the Indian Parliament in 2001.

The book is co-authored by Nitu, DIG CRPF and M. Dhinakaran, DIG CRPF along with their team comprising Amit, Assistant Commandant CRPF and Inspector Deepak Saxena, the book has stories of the recipients of Ashok Chakra-the Highest Peacetime Gallantry Award, Vir Chakra, and Shaurya Chakras, as per the statement. The LS Speaker also tweeted about the same, saying: "Released the book 'The Shaurya Unbound', which narrates stories of exemplary courage of @crpfindia bravehearts. I am sure that this book will fill hearts of everyone with pride and inspire the generations to come."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to those who lost their lives in 2001 Parliament attack. On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately.

Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in the attack. The terror strike took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building. (ANI)

