Centre upgrades Vijayvargiya's security with bullet-resistant car after WB attack

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiyas VIP security has been upgraded with the addition of a bullet resistant car in his convoy during his West Bengal tour, official sources said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:23 IST
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's VIP security has been upgraded with the addition of a ''bullet resistant'' car in his convoy during his West Bengal tour, official sources said on Monday. The Union Home Ministry has issued an order directing the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to include an armoured vehicle in the convoy of the 64-year-old national general secretary of the BJP and ensure he only travels in that SUV, they said.

''The security of Mr Vijayvargiya has been upgraded with the inclusion of a bullet resistant four-wheeler in the convoy. This has been done keeping in mind the security requirements of the protectee in the wake of the recent attack on his vehicle that was part of a convoy of BJP president J P Nadda,'' an official source said. The CISF has been providing 'Z' category VIP security cover to Vijayvargiya since February last year. The protection includes a mobile team of about six-seven armed CISF commandos as well as a pilot and an escort vehicle.

Vijayvargiya's vehicle was attacked with stones during a visit to Diamond Harbour area in the state's South 24 Parganas district on December 10 when he was accompanying the BJP president. Vijayvargiya confirmed his security upgrade to reporters after he arrived in Kolkata on Monday afternoon to take part in a programme at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas.

''As per the order of the Union Home ministry, I have been provided with a bulletproof vehicle,'' he told the media at the airport. On December 10, several vehicles in Nadda's cavalcade were damaged in the attack. Sources in the BJP said its leaders, including Vijayvargiya and vice president Mukul Roy, sustained injuries in the melee. Nadda has similar 'Z' level VIP security cover provided by the CRPF. His security protocol also allows him to travel in a bullet-resistant car.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said after this incident. ''Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule... The manner in which political violence has been institutionalised and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying''..

