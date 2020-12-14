Left Menu
Our win in string of polls because of farmers' support: BJP

While the opposition has been spreading confusion over the ongoing farmers protest, the BJP will dismantle their claim scientifically using poll data, its spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference to claim popular support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues, including agri reforms and COVID-19 crisis.The BJP has won 27 of the 48 zilla panchayats in Goa and could pocket up to 31 seats, he said, adding that the Congress was leading in only three while the AAP could not even open its account.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 17:55 IST
Citing its win in the Goa zilla panchayat polls, the BJP on Monday asserted that its spate of recent victories in a number of elections across the country would not have been possible without the help of farmers and the poor. While the opposition has been spreading confusion over the ongoing farmers' protest, the BJP will dismantle their claim scientifically using poll data, its spokesperson Sambit Patra told a press conference to claim popular support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a host of issues, including agri reforms and COVID-19 crisis.

The BJP has won 27 of the 48 zilla panchayats in Goa and could pocket up to 31 seats, he said, adding that the Congress was leading in only three while the AAP could not even open its account. The BJP has won the Bihar assembly polls, assembly bypolls across the country and local polls in states like Rajasthan, Assam and Goa, he noted.

''The poor, rural regions and farmers form the spine of this country. These results would not have been possible without their support,'' he said. He said the opposition, especially the Congress, has tried to corner the ruling party over four issues; the COVID-19 pandemic, economic problems due to overall global situation, migrant crisis and recent agri reforms. Elections results have shown that people, including farmers, stand with Modi because he is their true ''well-wisher''.

Mocking the Congress over reports that it has put up a tent to help protesting farmers at the Singhu border, he said the opposition party's tent has blown away and is considered a ''panauti'' (curse) by even its allies. It cannot even elect its president, he said, and took a swipe at its leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he considers rabi and kharif are ''BJP workers''. Patra said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh are engaged in a war for power in the border state in the name of farmers' protest.

Kejriwal's fast has been caused by his hunger for power, the BJP spokesperson said..

