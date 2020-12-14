Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh

Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 19:11 IST
Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh
Akhilesh Prasad Singh speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.

Singh, who was Minister of State for Agriculture, Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs in the first UPA government, said farmer unions should be called for talks again and the government should go by their opinion. He said that farmers have serious apprehensions about the three laws and "protest was bound to happen".

The Rajya Sabha MP said the country has been witnessing farmer suicides due to the condition of agriculture sector and there is "sense of fear" among farmers due to the new laws. "When the bills were passed, we repeatedly said do not pass them, it will harm farmers, they will be agitated. That situation is being witnessed today," Singh said.

He also expressed reservation about some remarks concerning the protest by farmers on Delhi borders. "It is a fight for the rights of farmers and the government should withdraw these laws," he said.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: Huge voter turnout in J-K DDC polls shows people rejected dynastic rule: Jitendra Singh

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St cheered by vaccine roll-out, mega M&A activity

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped on a 39 billion buyout offer from AstraZeneca in one of the years biggest deals. ...

Tech giants face fines up to 10% of turnover for EU rule breaches, source says

Tech giants which control access and data to their platforms could be fined up to 10 of their annual turnover for violating rules aimed at curbing their power, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday. The proposed rules, to be anno...

577 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally rose to 83,006 on Monday with 577 more people testing positive, while six more infected patients died. Dehradun district reported the highest number of 164 cases, Nainital 88, Pauri 80, Champawat 39, Haridwar 39,...

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020