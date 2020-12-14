Left Menu
Andhra CM leaving for Delhi, may meet Union Home Minister

Amaravati, Dec 14 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jagan would reach the national capital at 4.15 pm and drive to his official residence at 1-Janpath.Later, he is expected to have the meeting with Shah to discuss various pending issues, sources said.

Andhra CM leaving for Delhi, may meet Union Home Minister

Amaravati, Dec 14 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would visit New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Jagan would reach the national capital at 4.15 pm and drive to his official residence at 1-Janpath.

Later, he is expected to have the meeting with Shah to discuss various pending issues, sources said. Andhra Pradesh, during the winter session of the Legislature, passed a modified AP Disha (Special Courts for Specified Offences against Women and Children) Bill 2020.

The Bill requires the Presidents assent after clearance by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Assemblys resolution seeking abolition of the state Legislative Council is also awaiting the Centres approval.

The Chief Minister is expected to raise these with the Union Home Minister. Jagan's other likely engagements in the capital have not been fixed yet.

