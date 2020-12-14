Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamal Nath says "ready to rest"; sparks retirement talks

Naths comments, made at a party event on Sunday, came over a month after the Congress won just 9 out of the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held in early November.Making amends in his statement, the former chief minister 74, who had just 15-month-long stint in the CMO, on Monday said the day the people of Chhindwara, his native district and constituency, wish that he should retire from active politics, he call it quits.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:16 IST
Kamal Nath says "ready to rest"; sparks retirement talks

Veteran Congressleader Kamal Nath has said he was ''ready to rest'' and not hankering for any post, setting off speculation that he is hinting at possible retirement from active politics. Nath's comments, made at a party event on Sunday, came over a month after the Congress won just 9 out of the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh where bypolls were held in early November.

Making amends in his statement, the former chief minister (74), who had just 15-month-long stint in the CMO, on Monday said the day the people of Chhindwara, his native district and constituency, wish that he should retire from active politics, he call it quits. I am ready to rest. I have spent a lot of time (in politics). I dont hanker for any post or position. I had enough.

''What I got nobody achieved, the MP Congress president said at a meeting of party workers at Sausar near here on Sunday. On Monday, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly said, The day, the people of Chhindwara wish that I should retire from politics, I will call it quits.'' The former Union minister was speaking to reporters at Amarwada in Chhindwara from where he had elected to the Lok Sabha nine times.

Many in the Congress saw his ''retirement'' statement as mere posturing, saying he is facing resistance to his leadership by a section in his party. On Sunday, Congress MLA from Sheopur Babulal Jandel said he holds Nath responsible for the party's poor performance in the by-elections to 28 assembly seats.

Nath had spearheaded the campaign for the bypolls in which the Congress won only nine seats, while the rest 19 were bagged by the ruling BJP. Nath had to step down as Chief Minister in March following a rebellion by a section of party MLAs and ministers.

Twenty-two Congress MLAs, mostly of them Jyotiraditya Scindias associates, had resigned, reducing the Nath government to a minority and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. Scindia joined the BJP in March and is now a Rajya Sabha member.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France's COVID-19 hospitalisations inch up before end of lockdown

The number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 rose in France for the third day running on Monday, a worrying trend with the country set to replace a second national lockdown with a more lenient 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew.The three-day steady ris...

Mexico says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine makers ask permission to do trials

The Russian makers of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V have submitted a request to carry out clinical trials in Mexico and obtain the corresponding authorization, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday.The development of Sputnik V...

Delhi govt to launch drive to check HSRP, colour-coded sticker compliance

The Delhi Transport department will launch a limited drive in the city to check compliance of the order related to ensuring HSRP and colour-coded sticker for vehicles, officials said on Monday. The drive will begin in nine districts on Tues...

Dutch PM Rutte: lockdown measures will last for period of at least five weeks

The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, in a government-led push to fight the coronavirus, the government decided on Monday.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020