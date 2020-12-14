Left Menu
Ivory Coast president calls for reconciliation after disputed election

Ouattara, 78, won a third term in the Oct. 31 election but the opposition largely boycotted the vote and dismissed it as illegal, saying he had violated the constitution by running again. The dispute opened up old wounds in the West African country and triggered outbursts of violence that brought back memories of a 2010-2011 civil war that killed 3,000.

Reuters | Abidjan | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:43 IST
Ivory Coast's newly re-elected president Alassane Ouattara has promised to establish a ministry of reconciliation and begin discussions with opposition parties after a disputed election marred by violence killed 85 people. Ouattara, 78, won a third term in the Oct. 31 election but the opposition largely boycotted the vote and dismissed it as illegal, saying he had violated the constitution by running again.

The dispute opened up old wounds in the West African country and triggered outbursts of violence that brought back memories of a 2010-2011 civil war that killed 3,000. "I plan to create a reconciliation ministry in the coming days. The ministry's mission will be to evaluate our actions and reinforce national reconciliation," Ouattara said at his inauguration on Monday.

Ouattara has asked his prime minister to initiate talks with opponents, some of whom set up a rival government after the election. "I invite all political parties to seize this new opportunity that is open to all to lead to the relaxation of the political climate through dialogue," he said.

Ouattara says the approval of a new constitution in 2016 allowed him to restart his mandate and run again. Critics say he broke the law by extending beyond the two-term limit. It is not clear how his offer of peace will play out, but it may endear him to international allies, including France who have urged him to repair the damage.

He said the talks will build on past reconciliation efforts, including the release of prisoners from the 2010-2011 conflict and the delivery of a passport to his predecessor and exiled old rival Laurent Gbagbo. (Reporting By Ange Aboa Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

