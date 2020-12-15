Left Menu
Vice Admiral Srikant passes away due to COVID-19-related complications, Rajnath expresses condolences

Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said. Om Shanti the minister stated.Officials said the vice admiral, who was the Navys senior-most submariner, died on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19-related complications.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:37 IST
Vice Admiral Srikant died on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19-related complications, officials said. The vice admiral, the Navy's senior-most submariner, was due to retire on December 31.

Expressing his condolences, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, ''Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of Director General Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant.'' The Ministry of Defence and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation, Singh noted. ''My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!'' the minister stated.

Officials said the vice admiral, who was the Navy's senior-most submariner, died on Tuesday morning due to COVID-19-related complications. Previously, he had held charge of Inspector General of Nuclear Safety and Commandant of the National Defence College, officials noted.

