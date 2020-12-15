Chennai, Dec 15 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM. . MDS4 KA-COUNCIL Pandemonium mars Karnataka Council proceedings; house adjourned sine die Bengaluru: Pandemonium broke out at the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday, as Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was literally pulled down from the Chairman's seat and the House was adjourned sine die without taking up any business. .

MDS5 TN-VIRUS-IIT-MADRAS 79 more COVID-19 cases from IIT-M, tally now 183 Chennai: Seventy nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus on the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras campus here, taking the tally in the institution to 183, a senior health official said. . MDS7 KA-COW SLAUGHTER-GOWDA JDS 'completely' opposes the anti-cow slaughter bill: Deve Gowda Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday reiterated his party's opposition to the anti-cow slaughter bill passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. .

MES3 TL-CONGRESS Congress sets in motion process for picking new chief for Telangana unit Hyderabad: After successive electoral defeats, Congress in Telangana is now faced with the task of choosing a successor to its state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who has resigned from the post after the party's dismal showing in the recent civic polls in the city.. .