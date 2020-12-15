Gorhe condemns MLCs' behaviour with K'taka Council dy chairman

Maharashtra Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday expressed concern at the incident in Karnataka where the presiding officer of the legislative council was physically removed from his chair and pushed by agitated MLCs. The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed high drama on Tuesday with members hurling abuses and pushing each other and Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda being pulled down from the Chairman's seat over a row pertaining to a no-confidence motion.

Talking to PTI, Gorhe said. ''This is an insult to the Upper House. There are ways and means to resolve differences. Other members should have intervened,'' she said.

She said the incident showed ''there isincreasing tendency of intolerance in democratic houses''..