Mexican lawmakers delay debate of central bank 'laundering' bill, peso surges

Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to delay debating a new central bank law that critics warn could force the bank to buy laundered narcotics proceeds and weaken the bank's independence, a move that boosted the peso currency.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:06 IST
Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to delay debating a new central bank law that critics warn could force the bank to buy laundered narcotics proceeds and weaken the bank's independence, a move that boosted the peso currency. The lower house of Congress was due to discuss the bill on Tuesday but the debate was postponed after critics ranging from the Bank of Mexico to the United States, Moody's ratings agency and even members of the government warned it would severely damage Mexico's financial credibility.

"As was just made public, the lawmakers postponed discussion of the Banxico law. It seems to us that they have taken the appropriate measure by allowing space for a more technical and in-depth discussion," Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Twitter. Herrera's comments confirm what two congressional sources previously told Reuters.

The peso was up 1.5%, having gained more than 0.5% after Reuters' reported the postponement, breaking the psychological 20 pesos-per-dollar barrier to firm to 19.9 per dollar, from an earlier 20.02. "With this, there is no doubt that the depreciation the peso had accumulated during the week was largely due to a greater perception of risk in Mexico," economist Gabriela Siller said in a tweet.

Mexico's currency had posted four consecutive days of losses prior to Tuesday as investors eyed the debate over the central bank bill. The bill would make Banxico buy up foreign cash which banks cannot repatriate, and its supporters say it would help migrants send money home.

However, the Senate's backing for the law last week prompted a stern rebuke from Banxico, business groups and economists who said it could allow money from drug cartels to enter the bank's reserves. It even had scant support from private banks, except from billionaire Ricardo Salinas-controlled Banco Azteca.

Over the weekend, Senate leader of MORENA Ricardo Monreal acknowledged that the bill, which he steered, had caused alarm, hinting that Congress might review it.

