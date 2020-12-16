One-day special session of Delhi Assembly on Dec 17 to discuss misappropriation of MCD funds

A one-day special session of the Delhi Assembly will convene on December 17, 2020, to discuss the alleged misappropriation of Rs 2,400 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). "A one-day special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be held on Thursday, on misappropriation of Rs 2400 crore in MCD," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Recently, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of protecting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who were allegedly involved in Rs 2,500 crore corruption of BJP-led North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Continuing its demand to get the MCD's due of Rs 13,000 crore from the Delhi government, the BJP members are holding demonstrations in various parts of the national capital. (ANI)