Rahul Gandhi greets people on 50th anniversary of 1971 victory over Pakistan

It took place at a time when Indias neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country, he said.Indira Gandhi was the prime minister of India when this war took place..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:36 IST


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted people on the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in 1971, noting it took place at a time when neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating our borders. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

''Greetings to people of the country on the celebration of India's historic victory over Pakistan in 1971 and salutations to the valour of our armed forces,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ''It took place at a time when India's neighbouring countries used to recognise the mettle of the Indian prime minister and feared violating the borders of our country,'' he said.



Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

