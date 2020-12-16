Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCP alleges Centre implementing Gujarat model in Delhi by not holding Parliament's winter session

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not holding the winter session of Parliament due to COVID-19 and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing the Gujarat model in the national capital.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-12-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 11:51 IST
NCP alleges Centre implementing Gujarat model in Delhi by not holding Parliament's winter session
NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday slammed the Central government for not holding the winter session of Parliament due to COVID-19 and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing the Gujarat model in the national capital. NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik alleged that the government is trying to run away from the discussion and not letting opposition speak on the issue of COVID-19 and farmers' agitation.

"To avoid discussion on COVID-19 and farmers' agitation, the Central government is not holding Parliament's winter session this time and directly going for the budget session. This decision clearly shows that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is implementing the Gujarat model in the national capital," Malik told ANI. "In Gujarat also, when Modi was Chief Minister, he used to avoid Vidhan Sabha sessions, the same model is being implemented in Delhi too," he added.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has said that he has informally contacted floor leaders of various political parties and they have expressed their concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and opined of doing away with Winter Session of the Parliament. The Minister said this in a letter dated December 14, 2020, addressed to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury who on December 3 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for convening a short winter session of Parliament. On Tuesday, Joshi told ANI that the government is prepared for a debate on all issues and it would be appropriate to have a full-fledged budget session.

The Minister said the government is of view that there should be no curtailing of the budget session. He said the government is willing to discuss the issues that the Congress and other opposition parties want to raise. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study reveals COVID-19 cuts into college students' drinking

When college campuses closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the quantity of alcohol consumed by students decreased significantly if they went from living with peers to living with parents, according to a new report. The report ...

Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every IndianIndia celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pa...

KOLKATA BULLION OPENING(CORRECTED)

KOLKATA,Dec.16PTI SILVER RDY.BAR RS.63,800.00 PER KG. SILVER RDY.PORTION RS.63,900.00 PER KG.GOLD 24 CARAT RDY. RS.49,960.00 PER 10 GMS. GOLD 22 CARAT RDY. RS.47,400.00 PER 10 GMS.HALLMARKED GOLD22 CARAT RS.48,110.00 PER 10 GMS. ---- PTI SA...

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020