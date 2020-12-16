Left Menu
Farmers' protest a planned conspiracy by oppn: Guj BJP chief

Paatil, a BJP MP from Navsari Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, said Congress was in favour of these farm sector reforms when it was in power before 2014.His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition of using farmers shoulders to fire their guns.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 18:05 IST
BJP's Gujarat unit president C R Paatil on Wednesday alleged that the ongoing agitation by farmers on the Delhi borders was a planned conspiracy by the opposition parties to create anarchy in the country and to destabilise it. Paatil, a BJP MP from Navsari Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, said Congress was in favour of these farm sector reforms when it was in power before 2014.

His statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers over the new agri laws and accused the opposition of using farmers' shoulders to fire their guns. Talking to reporters in Surat, Paatil said, ''This agitation is a planned conspiracy by the opposition to destabilise the nation, but the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let this happen. Since opposition parties have lost their base, they are trying to create anarchy in the country.'' He was addressing the media as part of the ruling BJP's outreach exercise to make people aware of the three farm laws being opposed by some farmers and their organisations.

''Congress was also in favour of these agricultural reforms when it was in power. But now, the opposition party is spreading falsehood and misguiding farmers. People need to identify such forces and remain cautious about their motives,'' he said. ''Why are Khalistan flags seen in farmers' agitation? Who is supplying two-months of ration to the protesters? Why are farmers given instructions from Canada to continue the agitation?'' he asked, and said that people need to differentiate between farmers and political parties involved in this agitation.

The cultivators have been protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. Enacted in September, these three farm laws have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

