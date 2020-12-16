Left Menu
Nitish thanks Bhutan King for congratulatory message

Expressing his gratitude to the king and the prime minister and thanking them for their congratulatory messages, the release quoted Kumar as saying your greetings and best wishes will help us in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Bihar.The chief minister expressed hope that Bihars development will bring peace and prosperity in the region which will further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Bhutan..

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday thanked Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister of the neighbouring country Lotay Tshering for their greetings after Kumar was elected as the chief minister of the state for the fourth term. The Bhutan King had congratulated Kumar for his victory in the Assembly polls and wished him (Kumar) a healthy, happy and successful life, an official release said.

In his letter, the King had said that Bihar is very important for the people of Bhutan as Bihar and Bhutan share a mutual bonding due to Buddhism. The people of Bhutan will continue to pray for the growth and prosperity of Bihar, the King said.

Bhutan is predominantly a Buddhist country and people of the neighbouring country visit Mahabodhi Temple, the site where Lord Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment under a Peepal tree in Bodhgaya, and Rajgir in Bihar where the founder of Buddhism had spent many years and delivered sermons to his followers. Expressing his gratitude to the king and the prime minister and thanking them for their congratulatory messages, the release quoted Kumar as saying ''your greetings and best wishes will help us in fulfilling the aspirations of people of Bihar''.

The chief minister expressed hope that Bihars development will bring peace and prosperity in the region which will further strengthen the bilateral ties between India and Bhutan..

