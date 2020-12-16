Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI-M led LDF makes inroads in UDF citadels with KC(M) Jose K Mani's support in Kerala local body polls

Armed with support of the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress M, the ruling CPIM-led LDF has made inroads in UDF strongholds in central Kerala wresting power in Kottayam and Idukki district panchayats and winning several municipalities and panchayats in the civic polls.

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:46 IST
CPI-M led LDF makes inroads in UDF citadels with KC(M) Jose K Mani's support in Kerala local body polls

Armed with support of the Jose K Mani faction of Kerala Congress (M), the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF has made inroads in UDF strongholds in central Kerala wresting power in Kottayam and Idukki district panchayats and winning several municipalities and panchayats in the civic polls. This was the first election since the Jose K Mani faction of the KC(M) severed its decades old ties with the UDF over its differences with the Congress over sharing the Kottayam district panchayat president's post in the previous council. As the results of the civic polls came in, the UDF leadership was stunned to see the collapse of the Congress-led front in its citadels in the district including Kottayam district panchayat, Pala municipality and Puthuppally gram panchayat.

Puthuppally is the stronghold of the Congress from where former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy has been elected to the state Assembly for the last five decades. Buoyed by the stunning performance of his faction in the local body polls in many parts of the central Kerala districts including Kottayam and Idukki, Jose K Mani said the result clearly states the faction led by him was the real Kerala Congress (M).

Recalling the contribution of his late father and Kerala Congress (M) founder-leader K M Mani in building base for the UDF in the state, Jose K Mani said the victory of LDF, in which his faction is a partner, is a ''fitting reply to those who had backstabbed K M Mani.'' ''This victory is also the people's recognition for the welfare measures undertaken by the LDF government,'' he told reporters. The UDF, in which another faction of Kerala Congress (M)-led by former minister P J Joseph is a partner, said it would study the reasons behind the front's poor show in the central Kerala districts in the civic polls.PTI TGB BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark will shut down completely during Christmas, New Year - PM

Denmark will impose a hard lockdown over Christmas and the New Year to limit the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Wednesday.Shopping malls will close starting Thursday, and other stores, with the exception of sup...

Over 57 pc voting recorded in 7th phase of DDC polls across J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir State Election Commissioner SEC KK Sharma on Wednesday said that 57.22 per cent voting was recorded in the seventh phase in the ongoing District Development Council DDC elections held today across Jammu and Kashmir. Ad...

97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 PTI Three more persons including an infant died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,007, while the tally rose to 2,15,042 as 97 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Health m...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020