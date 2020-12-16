BJP, AAP demand CBI probe into Rs 2,500 crore scam in Delhi municipal corporations

Left Menu
The Delhi BJP on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam in the party-ruled municipal corporations, and step down from his post if the charges are not proven.

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to recommend a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 2,500 crore scam in the party-ruled municipal corporations, and step down from his post if the charges are not proven. Addressing a conference in front of Kejriwal’s residence where mayors and leaders of BJP-ruled corporations are holding an indefinite dharna, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta also alleged that the ruling AAP was trying to divert attention from the Rs 13,000 crore dues owed to the civic bodies by the city government.

The AAP has been targeting the municipal corporations alleging misappropriation of Rs 2500 crore ahead of the civic body polls due in 2022. The ruling party has also called a special one-day session of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday to discuss the scam.

“Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is making unwarranted and ludicrous allegations of Rs 2500 crore scam against the North and South Delhi Municipal Corporations,” Gupta said. ''We challenge Arvind Kejriwal to get CBI or any independent agency to investigate the allegations against the municipal corporations. If these allegations turn out to be false, the chief minister should step down from his post,'' he added.

Meanwhile, the AAP also called for a CBI probe in the matter. “Even AAP is demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter and that is why party leaders went to protest in front of the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal, but they were arrested,” senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said.

“Why the BJP is showing its double face to public at large? When we protested against the scam, we were beaten up by police. Many party workers were arrested. We demand a thorough probe to unearth the truth,” a party statement said. The Delhi BJP president said a proposed settlement of rent dues between two constitutional bodies--North and South DMCs--does not involve transaction of a single penny and hence, involves no scam.

''Ever since the AAP formed government in Delhi, it has consistently cut and delayed funds of municipal corporations. The Delhi government did not implement the fourth Delhi Finance Commission recommendations on municipal funds, thus paying hardly 50 per cent of the actual due funds,'' he alleged. The AAP leaders have claimed that all due funds were paid to the three corporations and claimed that corruption and inefficiency was responsible for the financial mess in the civic bodies.

The BJP conference was also addressed by party MPs Meenakshi Lekhi, Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans. Lekhi challenged Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for a debate on the condition of Delhi government schools. Sisodia, who will be visiting Uttar Pradesh on December 22, had challenged BJP ministers for a debate over the condition of schools in the northern state.

BJP MPs Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans also slammed Kejriwal for not meeting the protesting mayors and leaders, including many women councilors, sitting on dharna outside the CM's residence for ten days in the biting cold. The BJP leaders and workers will hold fast in support of the protest outside Kejriwal's residence on Thursday. A demonstration will also be staged outside Delhi Assembly, party leaders said.

Delhi BJP media cell head Naveen Kumar said 20 of the protesters sitting outside Kejriwal’s residence will go on an indefinite hunger strike from Thursday. PTI VIT SRY

