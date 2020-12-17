Deputy Election Commissioner to hold meeting in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness

Left Menu
Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will hold a meeting in Kolkata on Thursday with the District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) from East, West Midnapore, Burdwan, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri to discuss preparations for the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain will hold a meeting in Kolkata on Thursday with the District Magistrates (DM) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) from East, West Midnapore, Burdwan, Siliguri and Jalpaiguri to discuss preparations for the 2021 Vidhan Sabha elections. Important issues during the discussion will focus on rectification of voter list, names of the people who have died still persist in voter list and chances of fake voting.

Confirming the news, earlier an official from the Election Commission of India said, "Deputy Election Commissioner will be in West Bengal on a scheduled two days visit from December 17." According to sources, the Deputy Election Commissioner will review the preparedness for the polls and meet various state officials and district magistrates during his visit.

With the introduction of new election procedures in Bihar Assembly elections amid the pandemic, it may be presumed that the West Bengal election too will have a change in rules if the pandemic persists. Meanwhile, BJP delegation comprising of Pratap Banerjee, Vice-President, Bharati Ghosh, Vice President, Sabyasachi Dutta, Secretary Sishir Bajoria, BJP Leader will meet Deputy Election Commissioner, Sudeep Jain over law and order issues and early deployment of CRPF in Bengal. (ANI)

