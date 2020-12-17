Left Menu
Development News Edition

Total funds collected by 5 political parties during Delhi polls was nearly Rs 50 crore: ADR

The complete election expenditure statements of BJP, NCP, CPI, JDU, RJD, RLD, SHS and AIFB are not available in the public domain despite contesting elections, with a total delay of more than 230 days, the ADR said.The five political parties -- CPM, BSP, AAP, LJP and Congress -- delayed the submission of their election expenditure statements for the Delhi polls by 79 days, 138 days, 138 days, 145 days and 162 days respectively, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:11 IST
Total funds collected by 5 political parties during Delhi polls was nearly Rs 50 crore: ADR

The total funds collected by five political parties during this year's Delhi Assembly polls was nearly Rs 50 crore, while the expenditure incurred was Rs 34.32 crore, including over Rs 22 crore on media advertisements, according to a report by election rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). In a statement issued on Thursday, the ADR said the political parties spent the maximum amount (Rs 22.702 crore) on media advertisements, followed by expenditure on publicity materials (Rs 8.058 crore) and public meetings (Rs 28 lakh).

The poll rights group said the parties spent 51.91 per cent of their total travel expenses or Rs 68,000 on their star campaigners and Rs 63,000 on other leaders. ''The complete election expenditure statements of BJP, NCP, CPI, JDU, RJD, RLD, SHS and AIFB are not available in the public domain despite contesting elections, with a total delay of more than 230 days,'' the ADR said.

The five political parties -- CPM, BSP, AAP, LJP and Congress -- delayed the submission of their election expenditure statements for the Delhi polls by 79 days, 138 days, 138 days, 145 days and 162 days respectively, it added. ''LJP declared no expenditure incurred despite contesting the elections. Despite incurring zero expenditure, the election expenditure statement of the party was available after a delay of 145 days,'' it said.

The ADR recommended that it must be made mandatory for all political parties to submit their statements of expenditure in the format given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) within the prescribed time limit and the parties not submitting the same on time or in the prescribed format should be heavily penalised. ''The details of all donors who contribute to national and regional parties exclusively for their election campaigns must be declared in the public domain irrespective of the amount donated,'' it said.

''Where possible, expenditure must be limited to transactions via cheque/DD/RTGS so as to reduce the use of black money in elections, as per the transparency guidelines issued by the ECI,'' the ADR said. Similar to the shadow observers of the ECI for monitoring the expenditure of candidates, there must also be observers for monitoring the expenditure of political parties, it suggested.

In the polls held in February, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged the remaining eight. The Congress drew a blank for the second consecutive time..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27, Germany says

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...

Emerson Opens New Integrated Manufacturing Centre in Maharashtra

New facility enhances Emerson footprint in India, drives global growth opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Building on its commitment to expand operations in India, global technology and software company Emerson NY...

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020