Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina says he has COVID-19

US Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolinas congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing his test result Wednesday just hours after speaking on the US House floor. Elected to a 10th term in November, Wilson is the latest of South Carolinas seven-member US House delegation to contract COVID-19.

PTI | Columbia | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:32 IST
US Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolina says he has COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

US Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina's congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus, announcing his test result Wednesday just hours after speaking on the US House floor. In a statement released by his office, the Republican said that he tested positive earlier in the day, adding, "I feel fine and do not have any symptoms." Wilson, 73, said he would quarantine "through the Christmas holiday." "It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus," he said.

Wilson was at the US House on Wednesday, when he delivered a floor speech lauding President Donald Trump "for his efforts to bring a vaccine to the United States faster than any other vaccine in history." Wilson was wearing a face covering during his remarks. His office did not immediately respond to a message regarding other elements of the congressman's recent schedule. Elected to a 10th term in November, Wilson is the latest of South Carolina's seven-member US House delegation to contract COVID-19. US Tom Rice, a Republican representing Myrtle Beach, tested positive this year, along with several members of his immediate family.

Democratic US Rep. Joe Cunningham of Charleston also tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year, as has Nancy Mace, the Republican who unseated Cunningham in the November election.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh PM Hasina praises Modi for Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative

Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India and launching economic packages under his Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to help the country out...

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday. It said the president took a test as soon as the first symptoms appeared. The brief statement did not say what symptoms...

Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders endorsed the carriers financial rescue plan in a series of votes on Thursday, one of several hurdles the company must clear in order to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline said. The airline faces difficult...

Another casualty of 2020: The magic of the snow day

Even before the first flakes fell, New York Citys first big snowfall of the season was doomed to be a gloomy disappointment for more than a million of its schoolchildren. COVID-19 has robbed a lot from children in 2020, and in many school d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020