West Bengal MLA Jitendra Tiwari quits as Asansol civic body chief, TMC district president

Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He has also resigned as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:15 IST
Jitendra Tiwari (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He has also resigned as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district. "Within one hour of leaving the post of administrator, my office was ransacked on instructions from Kolkata. Now it is not possible for me to stay with them. I have resigned from the post of district chief of the party," TMC MLA Tiwari said.

The MLA, had recently written to state urban development minister Firhad Hakim accusing the ministry of blocking central funds for developing Asansol as a smart city. "I have resigned from the post of the chairman of the Board of Administrators of Asansol Municipal Corporation. If I am not allowed to work, what will I do with the post? So, I have resigned," Tiwari told reporters here.

Tiwari was seen with Suvendu Adhikari, resigned from the party and the state government at TMC MP Sunil Mandal's residence in Panagrah on Wednesday evening. Tiwari claimed that Adhikari will indeed join the BJP as is being speculated.

"Suvendu Adhikari told me that he's going to join BJP. I, however, am supposed to meet Didi (Mamata Banerjee). I will meet her and tell her what I have to say," Tiwari said. "I went to Sunil Mandal's today as his mother has passed away. By chance, I met Suvendu Adhikari there, who was also visiting the family. There were only courtesy talks and no political discussions. He has confirmed that he will join the BJP," Tiwari said while speaking to ANI.

A senior TMC leader, Adhikari had on Wednesday resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker. He had resigned from the State Cabinet last month The development comes ahead of BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state this week. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

