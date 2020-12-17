BJP with allies will win 'at least 100 seats' in Assam polls: Panda

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda on Thursday claimed that the party with its allies will win ''at least 100 seats'' in Assembly polls in Assam early next year. The election to the 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly is likely in the March-April of 2021.

''In the next 100-150 days, Assembly polls will be held in Assam. We are fully confident of achieving BJP's target of 100 plus seats for the BJP and allies,'' Panda said at a press conference here. BJP's position is very strong in Assam and the people of the state in large numbers support Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as BJP's development agenda, he added.

''I have held review meetings in the last two days with different office bearers and workers. It is clear that the political position of BJP is very strong here,'' Panda, who is in-charge of Assam unit of the saffron party, said. Panda claimed the results of the recent Bodoland Territorial Council polls proved that BJP's acceptance is increasing in different regions of the state and an alliance government of the BJP and others has been formed in BTC for the first time.

BJP is running its first state government in Assam in alliance with the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP). The BJP, which does not have a majority, is the single largest party with currently 60 MLAs in the 126-member Assam Assembly, while BPF and AGP have 14 and 12 lawmakers respectively.

Congress has a strength of 22 MLAs in the Assam house while All Indian United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 14 legislators in the present house. When asked about the ongoing farmers' protests in the National Capital Region, Panda said,''It is complete falsity.

It is being attempted to mislead farmers. Fundamentals are very clear. None of the existing laws are being thrown away.'' The Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), mandis and Minimum Support Price (MSP) system will continue on exactly the same basis on which it has been there for so many decades. he added. ''The provision for land selling is not going to change.

So, nothing is going to change. Only new options are being created for farmers. Farmers were at the mercy of middlemen, who used to get most of the profits. Farmers used to get low prices,'' Panda said. With the help of the new laws, now farmers will be able to directly sell anywhere where middlemen used to sell and farmers will get more margin, he claimed.

''So, this kind of myth should be exposed. Please show the clause in these laws that allow to take away farmers' lands. It is not right to spread such myths,'' Panda said.