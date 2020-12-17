Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. Happy to share that the rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of ICCRDelhi for another three yrs My sincere thanks also to BJP4India President JPNadda ji, Sahasrabuddhe, a senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said in tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:05 IST
Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. ''Happy to share that the @rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of @ICCR_Delhi for another three yrs! Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his confidence in me, support n guidance! Also, thanks to EAM @DrSJaishankar! My sincere thanks also to @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji!,'' Sahasrabuddhe, a senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said in tweet. His fresh term will come into effect from January 1, according to a government notification. Founded in 1950, the ICCR has an important role in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India's external cultural relations

It works to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS unable to find required no. of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine

The AIIMS here is unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine, with officials saying people are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a...

After civic poll drubbing, Kerala Congress MP Sudhakaran, others call for 'effective, energetic leadership'

After the drubbing the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF received in the recent local body elections in Kerala, senior Congress leaders have come out openly seeking a leadership change in the party ahead of the upcoming assembly poll...

NHAI chairman gets six months extension

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been given six months extension as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday saidSandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadreThe Appointm...

Delhi records 'cold day', lowest maximum temp of the season at 15.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. A cold day is when the minimum tem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020