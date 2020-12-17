Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. ''Happy to share that the @rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of @ICCR_Delhi for another three yrs! Grateful to PM @narendramodi ji for his confidence in me, support n guidance! Also, thanks to EAM @DrSJaishankar! My sincere thanks also to @BJP4India President @JPNadda ji!,'' Sahasrabuddhe, a senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, said in tweet. His fresh term will come into effect from January 1, according to a government notification. Founded in 1950, the ICCR has an important role in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India's external cultural relations

It works to foster and strengthen cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, to promote cultural exchanges with other countries and people, and to develop relations with nations.