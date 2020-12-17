Left Menu
Development News Edition

DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

Polling for the sixth phase of the District Development Council DDC elections was held on December 13.In a letter to state Election Commissioner K K Sharma, Abdullah expressed concern over an incident of booth capturing and subsequent bogus voting in the recently held DDC polls in Garoora Bandipora.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:11 IST
DDC polls: Farooq Abdullah seeks repolling in Garoora-Bandipora

NC president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded repolling in Garoora District Development Council constituency in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora in view of allegations of booth capturing and other malpractices. Polling for the sixth phase of the District Development Council (DDC) elections was held on December 13.

In a letter to state Election Commissioner K K Sharma, Abdullah expressed concern over an incident of booth capturing and subsequent bogus voting in the recently held DDC polls in Garoora Bandipora. “A very sad state of affairs has been brought to my notice. At a number of places, real voters and supporters of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates were disallowed to vote. Apart from wanton capturing of polling booths at Garoora, Bandipora A on December 13, incidents of unwarranted interference were reported from a number of areas which went to polls on December 16. In Chitragam Shopian, voters were forcefully stopped from casting their votes,” he said in the letter.

Abdullah, who is also PAGD chief, sought repolling in these areas ''in the interest of justice and fair play''. PTI MIJ SRY

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS unable to find required no. of volunteers for phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine

The AIIMS here is unable to find the required number of volunteers for the phase-3 trial of Bharat Biotechs COVID-19 vaccine, with officials saying people are unwilling to participate in the exercise thinking why take part in a trial when a...

After civic poll drubbing, Kerala Congress MP Sudhakaran, others call for 'effective, energetic leadership'

After the drubbing the Congress-led United Democratic Front UDF received in the recent local body elections in Kerala, senior Congress leaders have come out openly seeking a leadership change in the party ahead of the upcoming assembly poll...

NHAI chairman gets six months extension

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been given six months extension as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday saidSandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadreThe Appointm...

Delhi records 'cold day', lowest maximum temp of the season at 15.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. A cold day is when the minimum tem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020