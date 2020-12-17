Left Menu
68.43 pc, 58.64 pc voter turnout in 7th phase of panch, sarpanch bypolls in J-K

The State Election Commission said on Thursday said Panch by-elections recoded 68.43 per cent voter turnout, while 58.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Sarpanch by-polls.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:28 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Election Commission said on Thursday said Panch by-elections recoded 68.43 per cent voter turnout, while 58.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Sarpanch by-polls. As per State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma, by-polls for Panch vacant seats were held in 438 vacant seats in the seventh phase.

"Out of a total of 76,866 electors (including 39,727 males and 37139 females), 52,599 voted and 1,000 candidates were in fray," said SEC. The SEC informed that Jammu division recorded 72.95 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 68.22 per cent voter turnout during the seventh phase of Panch by-elections.

"58.64 per cent voting was registered on vacant 69 Sarpanch constituencies in which a total of 1,12,856 electors (including 59,114 males and 53,742 females), 66,175 voted to choose their representatives," he added. He further added that 74.92 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division whereas 52.72 per cent polling was recorded in Kashmir division in Sarpanch by-polls.

"Jammu division in Sarpanch by-polls, Udhampur district recorded the highest voter turnout of 81.38 per cent followed by Reasi with 80.16 percent and Rajouri by 77.68. Similarly in Kashmir division, Bandipora district topped with 68.82 per cent followed by Budgam with 54.54 per cent and Baramulla with 53.02 per cent," Sharma stated. While giving information about the highest voter turnout in both the divisions, the SEC said that in Panch by-polls, Bandipora recorded the highest voter turnout with 75.66 per cent in Kashmir division followed by Ganderbal with 75.06 per cent and Kupwara with 71.22 per cent.

He added that Rajouri topped the polling percentage with 84.85 per cent followed by Reasi with 83.98 per cent and Doda with 78.38 per cent. While giving an overview of the polling process, SEC said that the polling was peaceful and smooth across the region at all polling stations. (ANI)

