Centre's welfare schemes reached every household without any discrimination: Jitendra Singh in J-K

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre's welfare schemes have reached every needy household without any discrimination or consideration of vote bank. Addressing a public meeting at Kaghote near here, he said the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes are also found in the households and families of opposition candidates contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections. ''Prime Minister Modi's pro-poor and welfare schemes have reached every needy household and deprived family without any discrimination of religion or cast and without any consideration of vote bank,'' Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said. He said those who are questioning the development work done by the Modi government have neither the capacity nor the resources to address the demands of people.

''The very purpose of conducting the DDC elections is that local body representatives get empowered enough to decide the priorities at panchayat, block and district level, and accordingly make the plans,'' said Singh. This arrangement will become optimally successful when we have the same party representatives from block, district, assembly to Parliament level, he added. Talking about different development works, Singh said today there is a network of roads connecting the villages and new road projects under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been undertaken to connect even those villages which are yet to be connected. ''Even the main town of Ramnagar did not have a sports facility and only in the last four years, a full-fledged sports stadium for youth has been brought up with the central funds,'' the minister said. PTI AKV KJ