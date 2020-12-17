Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre's welfare schemes reached every household without any discrimination: Jitendra Singh in J-K

Addressing a public meeting at Kaghote near here, he said the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modis welfare schemes are also found in the households and families of opposition candidates contesting the District Development Council DDC elections.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:03 IST
Centre's welfare schemes reached every household without any discrimination: Jitendra Singh in J-K

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said the Centre's welfare schemes have reached every needy household without any discrimination or consideration of vote bank. Addressing a public meeting at Kaghote near here, he said the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes are also found in the households and families of opposition candidates contesting the District Development Council (DDC) elections. ''Prime Minister Modi's pro-poor and welfare schemes have reached every needy household and deprived family without any discrimination of religion or cast and without any consideration of vote bank,'' Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said. He said those who are questioning the development work done by the Modi government have neither the capacity nor the resources to address the demands of people.

''The very purpose of conducting the DDC elections is that local body representatives get empowered enough to decide the priorities at panchayat, block and district level, and accordingly make the plans,'' said Singh. This arrangement will become optimally successful when we have the same party representatives from block, district, assembly to Parliament level, he added. Talking about different development works, Singh said today there is a network of roads connecting the villages and new road projects under the Centre's Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) have been undertaken to connect even those villages which are yet to be connected. ''Even the main town of Ramnagar did not have a sports facility and only in the last four years, a full-fledged sports stadium for youth has been brought up with the central funds,'' the minister said. PTI AKV KJ

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-U.S. HHS' Giroir Says Working With Abbott To Increase Production Of Swabs Used In Covid-19 Tests

Abbott Laboratories U.S. HHS GIROIR SAYS WORKING WITH ABBOTT TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF SWABS USED IN COVID-19 TESTS U.S. HHS GIROIR SAYS AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS WILL BE IMPROVEMENT OVER POINT-OF-CARE TESTS FOR REPORTING RESULTS TO PUBLIC HE...

Karnataka govt, British Council partner to strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education

The Karnataka government and the British Council on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in higher education. It will facilitate collaborative and mutually beneficial programs in the ...

PM Modi offers condolences to Sharif on his mother's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a personal letter to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif last month, extending heartfelt condolences to Pakistans former premier over his mothers death, recalling that her simplicity and warmth were indeed very tou...

Google hit with third antitrust lawsuit as more than 30 U.S. states sue

A group of U.S. state attorneys general including Colorado and 34 other states filed an antitrust complaint against Alphabet Incs Google on Thursday, marking the third lawsuit against the online search and advertising company this fall. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020