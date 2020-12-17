Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM backs Rahul's decision to walk out of parliamentary defence committee meeting

Terming Rahul Gandhi's walkout from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence committee as totally justified, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the working of the committee.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:02 IST
Punjab CM backs Rahul's decision to walk out of parliamentary defence committee meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Terming Rahul Gandhi's walkout from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence committee as totally justified, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to look into the working of the committee. According to an official release, the Chief Minister said the committee should have been discussing strategic security issues and the urgent requirements of defence forces in view of problems being created by China and Pakistan.

"With both China and Pakistan breathing down India, the committee should have been discussing strategic security issues and the urgent requirements of our forces and not the polish they need to shine their shoes and buttons. I'm very sad to see today that the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Defence is trying to make issues into non-issues. What Rahul Gandhi said was absolutely correct," he said. "People who know nothing of the defence forces are made to sit on these committees now and we expect them to protect the nation. Political affiliations were guiding the functioning of the panel, whose chairman probably had not even ever been part of the NCC," he added.

The Chief Minister said that politicians with no knowledge of the history and armed forces are sitting in the committee and added that the chairman should understand that what is done or discussed in these committee meetings is in the larger interest of the nation "and he should not behave in such a petty manner". "For God's sake, think about our forces, think about the country," he said, asserting that Rahul Gandhi was right to walk out of the meeting, which rather than talking about what the forces need to combat the threat of China and Pakistan, "was discussing trivial issues".

Singh stressed that senior army officers attend the committee meetings not to talk about petty matters but to discuss more vital subjects of national security and the concerns of forces, who are fighting out there every day and losing their lives. "The way Rahul and other Congress members were treated was atrocious," the Chief Minister said citing reports that he was not allowed to speak.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had wanted to discuss more important and larger issues. "Instead of discussing operational and larger issues, such as the equipment and food that our jawans at the borders have or do not have, the committee was discussing buttons and badges and uniforms," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA expert panel reviews Moderna coronavirus vaccine ahead of expected endorsement

A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to endorse emergency use of Moderna Incs coronavirus vaccine during its meeting on Thursday, as the nation prepares to roll out a second vaccine. The panel vot...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs as stimulus bets offset higher jobless claims

Technology shares pushed the SP 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs on Thursday as optimism grew over a coronavirus stimulus bill, helping markets look past signs of economic strain brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Technology stocks were...

LSU health research suggests new mechanism to balance emotional behaviour

A surprising reciprocal interaction between chemicals in the brain causes accelerated loss of molecules that regulate brain cell communication, according to findings of new research led by Si-Qiong June Liu, MD, PhD, Professor of Cell Biolo...

BRIEF-U.S. HHS' Giroir Says Working With Abbott To Increase Production Of Swabs Used In Covid-19 Tests

Abbott Laboratories U.S. HHS GIROIR SAYS WORKING WITH ABBOTT TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF SWABS USED IN COVID-19 TESTS U.S. HHS GIROIR SAYS AT-HOME COVID-19 TESTS WILL BE IMPROVEMENT OVER POINT-OF-CARE TESTS FOR REPORTING RESULTS TO PUBLIC HE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020