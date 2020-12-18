Left Menu
Ireland's Varadkar still optimistic on Brexit deal

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 18-12-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 03:36 IST
Irish deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday said he remained optimistic Britain and the European Union would secure a trade deal in the coming days and said he thought both sides would want it wrapped up by Christmas.

"I am still on the optimistic side of 50-50 that there will be a deal," Varadkar told state broadcaster RTE in an interview, saying there was a "deal in sight" on rules on fair trade competition but there were difficulties on fishing rights.

"Both sides are edging towards a deal and I think both sides are going to want to have that done by Christmas," he said.

