Congress accepts Goa Zilla Panchayat poll results as challenge: Kamat

Congress has accepted the results of the recently concluded Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa as a challenge and the party will work and emerge as a formidable force in the near future by taking up issues concerning the common man, said Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 18-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 13:32 IST
Digambar Kamat, LoP, Goa Assembly (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress has accepted the results of the recently concluded Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa as a challenge and the party will work and emerge as a formidable force in the near future by taking up issues concerning the common man, said Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday. "Congress Party has a long history and has seen many ups and downs. Our leaders have sacrificed in the independence struggle of the country. We have accepted the results of the recently concluded Zilla Panchayat (ZP) elections as a challenge and we all will work and emerge as a formidable force in the near future by taking up issues concerning the common man," said Kamat.

Kamat was addressing a press conference at Margao today along with Congress ZP candidates Michelle Rebello, Roman Rodrigues, Julio Fernandes, Royla Fernandes, Suzie Fernandes, Joseph Vaz and SGDC President Joseph Dias. "I am sitting with the winners as well as the losers of the Zilla Panchayat elections from Salcete. Our candidates will continue to be the voice of the people and we all are committed to protect the identity of Goa. The people of Goa should not get influenced by the divisive politics of the BJP in association with their A, B and C teams and allies," he said.

Kamat also stated that it is the collective responsibility of all to accept victory and defeat and clarified that Congress leadership collectively owns responsibility for results of ZP polls. "As we will be commemorating 60th Goa Liberation Day tomorrow, I once again demand that the Chief Minister must announce the Economic Revival Package of Rs 100 crores to the marginalised sector and also implement 'Goemche Daiz' scheme," said Kamat.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party showed a strong performance in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa winning 32 of 48 seats. The party had won one seat unopposed. Congress could win only four seats. (ANI)

