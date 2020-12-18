Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burundi's ex-President Pierre Buyoya dies aged 71

In October, he was convicted in absentia by the Supreme Court for the killing of Melchior Ndadaye, the country's first democratically elected president, whose death in 1993 after just three months in office triggered a 10-year civil war which claimed at least 300,000 lives. From 2012, Buyoya served as the African Union's envoy for Mali and the Sahel region but he resigned in November.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 14:22 IST
Burundi's ex-President Pierre Buyoya dies aged 71

Burundi's ex-President Pierre Buyoya died on Thursday, a family member and an official said on Friday.

"The death of former president Pierre Buyoya is confirmed. There is no more doubt," head of information and communications division at the office of Burundi's President Willy Nyamitwe said in a tweet. A relative of Buyoya, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters Buyoya had died on Thursday en route to Paris for medical treatment. She did not give any further details.

Buyoya served as president for 13 years in total during two stints, from 1987-1993 and from 1996-2003. In October, he was convicted in absentia by the Supreme Court for the killing of Melchior Ndadaye, the country's first democratically elected president, whose death in 1993 after just three months in office triggered a 10-year civil war which claimed at least 300,000 lives.

From 2012, Buyoya served as the African Union's envoy for Mali and the Sahel region but he resigned in November. A member of Burundi's ethnic Tutsi minority, Buyoya first took power in 1987, ousting president Jean-Baptiste Bagaza in a coup, but lost an election in June, 1993 to Ndadaye, a member of the Hutu majority.

Three years later, he mounted another military coup to regain power.

Also Read: United States toughens visa rules for 'malign' Chinese Communist Party members -NYT

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Mali

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-Brexit deal in 'serious situation', warns UK PM as talks go on

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a very likely outcome as a trade agreement with the European Union EU remained in a serious situation just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end o...

SIU raids Matlosana Municipality to probe PPE procurement corruption

Investigators from the Special Investigating Unit SIU have this morning raided the offices of Matlosana Local Municipality in Klerksdorp in the North West.The SIU executed a search and seizure warrant as part of its investigation into alleg...

Farm laws not introduced overnight, Centre and States had discussed for years: PM Modi

Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while adding that over the last 20 to 30 years, Centre and State Governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Farm Laws have not been introd...

Thailand reports local infections as measures to restart tourism begin

Thailand has four new local coronavirus infections, health officials said on Friday, just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020