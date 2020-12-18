Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suvendu Adhikari gets 'Z' category VIP security cover

The Union home ministry, early this week, also upgraded the VIP security cover of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with the addition of a bullet resistant car in his convoy during tour in West Bengal.An official had said that Vijayvargiyas 64 security upgrade was done keeping his mind the security requirements of the protectee in the wake of the recent attack on his vehicle that was part of a convoy of BJP president J P Nadda.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:34 IST
Suvendu Adhikari gets 'Z' category VIP security cover

Former TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the central government, official sources said on Friday. They said Adhikari, 50, will be secured by armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) whenever he moves in West Bengal.

The Union home ministry has issued an order in this context, the sources said. At all places except West Bengal, they said, he will have a 'Y+' cover by the central paramilitary force.

Adhikari, a former minister in the cabinet of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday. He had resigned as an MLA a day before and it is expected that he may join the BJP on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will begin a two-day tour of the state from Saturday. Under the 'Z' category, Adhikari will have a mobile team of about 6-7 armed CRPF commandos and a pilot and escort vehicle.

A report of the central security agencies on probable threats against Adhikari was analysed before the security was granted to him, they said. The Union home ministry, early this week, also upgraded the VIP security cover of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya with the addition of a ''bullet resistant'' car in his convoy during tour in West Bengal.

An official had said that Vijayvargiya's (64) security upgrade was done ''keeping his mind the security requirements of the protectee in the wake of the recent attack on his vehicle that was part of a convoy of BJP president J P Nadda''. Vijayvargiya, a general secretary of the party and in-charge of BJP affairs in West Bengal, is protected by the CISF.

Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are some of the other protectees under the CRPF cover. In a similar development, the home ministry has also provided a 'Y' category VIP security cover to BJP MP from Maharashtra Narayan Rane.

Rane, 68, will be secured by the CISF on an all-India basis and will have two security personnel with him during his movements, officials said..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT asks MoEF for report on whether clearance needed for inland waterway projects in Ganga

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF to submit a report on the issue whether Environment Impact Assessment is necessary for inland waterway projects in Ganga river in the stretch from Varanas...

Reliance, BP start gas production from Asia's deepest project

Reliance Industries and its partner BP plc of the UK on Friday announced the commencement of natural gas production from Asias deepest project, putting the second wave of discoveries in the KG-D6 block onstream. The production from ultra-de...

ANALYSIS-U.S., Iran and inertia, an axis to dampen France's Lebanese dreams

During a private dinner in Paris last month, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made clear that Washington was unhappy with Frances strategy to include Iran-backed Hezbollah in efforts to resolve the economic and political crisis in Lebano...

Ratan Tata to be honoured with 'Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace' award

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be honoured by the Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce for promoting innovation that supports sustainability and peace in the region, including with the Palestinians. The chairman emeritus of the Tata grou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020