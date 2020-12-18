Left Menu
Motive of NCB notice to Karan Johar is to defame Maha: Cong

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said the notice issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau to filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party hosted at his home was a ploy to defame Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:50 IST
The Maharashtra Congress on Friday said the notice issued by the Narcotics Control Bureau to filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party hosted at his home was a ploy to defame Maharashtra. Johar, in his response to the notice issued by the NCB, has claimed that no drug was consumed at the party, an official said on Friday.

''Why the Narcotics crime branch of Mumbai when Fadnavis government was in power did not investigate the Karan Johar party? The video was viral in 2019 and Fadnavis ji was the home minister,'' state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant tweeted. ''The real motive was to defame Maharashtra. The defamation of Mumbai police and Bollywood started after (UP CM) Adityanath decided to have a new film industry in UP,'' he further tweeted.

Taking a swipe at the CBI's probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, Sawant said the BJP was ''using national investigating agencies and death of SSR for their dirty politics''..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

