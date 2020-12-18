Left Menu
TN CM to hit campaign trail on Saturday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami will launch his partys campaign for the 2021 assembly election on Saturday from his Edappadi constituency in this district.

PTI | Salem | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami will launch his party's campaign for the 2021 assembly election on Saturday from his Edappadi constituency in this district. ''I am going to start the campaign from Edappadi constituency tomorrow following a request from party workers,'' a beaming Palaniswami told reporters here on Friday.

To a question, he replied that his party's alliance with the existing constituents, including the BJP, will continue for the assembly polls to be held next year also. The existing alliance was forged for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Palaniswami and party coordinator and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam had announced during a recent event attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the poll pact between the two will be in place for 2021 election also. Other parties in the alliance include Vijayakant-led DMDK and the PMK, founded by Dr S Ramadoss.

The ruling AIADMK is eyeing a hat-trick of electoral victories in 2021, after storming to power in the 2011 elections. Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May next year.

