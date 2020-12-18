MLA quits CPI(M), says will join any party that gives right opportunity

CPI(M) MLA from Haldia, Tapasi Mondal, on Friday said she has resigned from the primary membership of the party, as there was barely any scope left for her there to work for the people of the state. Her husband Arjun Mondal, who was a local leader of the Left party in Purba Medinipur district, joined the BJP a few days ago.

''It isn't possible for me to work for people if I continue to remain in the CPI(M). I will join any party which gives me the right opportunity,'' the legislator said. Alleging she had been insulted by the district secretary of the party, Niranjan Sihi, for trying to work independently for her constituency, Mondal said, ''He is using his position for personal benefit.'' Asked if she plans to follow in her husband's footsteps, she said, ''It won't be fair if two members of the same family bear allegiance to different parties.'' Sihi, when approached, said, ''Tapasi Mondal's allegations are baseless. She is making excuses to join the BJP. We are expelling her from the party.'' Echoing him, Left front legislature party leader Sujan Chakraborty said,''One week ago, she had categorically told me she would not be leaving. If she betrays the party now, people will not forget it. No true Left leader can ever get influenced by the politics practised by the BJP and the TMC.''