France's Macron says doing fine after testing positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:43 IST
France's Macron says doing fine after testing positive for COVID-19

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after he tested positive for the coronavirus, and would report in a transparent manner on his medical condition.

"There is no reason that things will evolve in a bad way," he said in a live speech via Twitter, adding that he would continue managing government affairs albeit at a slower pace.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

