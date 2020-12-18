Left Menu
Development News Edition

Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home, tell of beatings and hunger

One boy, who did not give his name, said the captors had told him to describe them as members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, although he suspected they were armed bandits. "They beat us morning, every night. TEARS OF JOY, PRAYERS OF THANKS Hours before the rescue of the boys was announced on Thursday, a video started circulating online purportedly showing Boko Haram militants with some of the boys.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:01 IST
Freed Nigerian schoolboys return home, tell of beatings and hunger
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scores of schoolboys who were rescued from kidnappers in northwest Nigeria arrived back home on Friday, many of them barefoot and wrapped in blankets after their week-long ordeal. The boys, dressed in dusty clothes, looked dazed and weary but otherwise well as they got off buses in the city of Katsina.

Within hours - before many had met their waiting parents - they were whisked to a reception with President Muhammadu Buhari, who had come under mounting pressure to free them and deal with insecurity in the north. One boy, who did not give his name, said the captors had told him to describe them as members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram, although he suspected they were armed bandits.

"They beat us morning, every night. We suffered a lot. They only gave us food once a day and water twice a day," he told Nigeria's Arise television. Gunmen on motorbikes raided the boys' boarding school in the town of Kankara in Katsina state a week ago and marched hundreds of them into a vast forest that spans four states.

Authorities said security services rescued them on Thursday. The army said it had acted on "credible intelligence" and freed all 344 kidnapped boys. Many details surrounding the incident remain unclear, including who was responsible, why they kidnapped the boys, whether ransom was paid and how the release was secured.

The abduction gripped a country already incensed by widespread insecurity, and evoked memories of Boko Haram's 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeastern town of Chibok. The boys' abduction was particularly embarrassing for Buhari, who comes from Katsina state and has repeatedly said that Boko Haram has been "technically defeated".

Any Boko Haram involvement in this kidnapping would mark a geographical expansion in the militant group's activities from its base in the northeast. TEARS OF JOY, PRAYERS OF THANKS

Hours before the rescue of the boys was announced on Thursday, a video started circulating online purportedly showing Boko Haram militants with some of the boys. Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage or who released it. The rescued boy interviewed by Arise TV was one of those who had appeared in the online video.

"They said I should say they are Boko Haram and gangs of Abu Shekau," he said, referring to a name used by a Boko Haram leader. "Sincerely speaking, they are not Boko Haram ... They are just small and tiny, tiny boys with big guns." Another of the freed boys told Reuters that the kidnappers had initially taken them to a hiding place.

"But when they saw a jet fighter, they changed the location and hid us in a different place. They gave us food, but it was very little," he said. On Friday, the boys walked from the buses in single file, flanked by soldiers and armed police officers, and were taken to the government building to meet the governor. They were then brought back and driven off for medical checks, and then to the presidential meeting.

A group of parents waited to be reunited with them in a shaded parking lot in another part of town. Hajiya Bilikisu, in a cream-coloured veil, said she had started to lose hope that she would ever see her son, Abdullahi Abdulrazak, again.

"I was just crying, crying with joy, when I saw them, my son" in pictures after the release, she told Reuters. "They have to recovery psychologically," she said. "They went through trauma. We have to try to counsel them, so they can now become normal persons."

Hafsat Funtua, mother of 16-year-old Hamza Naziru, said she ran out of her house with joy "not knowing where to go" when she heard the news. She later returned home to pray.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After internal feud, Kerala Congress chief takes responsibility for election debacle

After open protest within the Congress party in Kerala over their poor performance in the local body polls, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran took complete responsibility for the election debacle. Thi...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...

Musician Shankar Mahadevan, designer Raghavendra Rathore winners of UK’s Icon Awards

Musician Shankar Mahadevan and fashion designer Raghavendra Rathore have been named among 15 winners of the annual 21st Century Icon Awards, unveiled virtually from London on Thursday. While this award is so special and it means the world t...

Temperature in Delhi likely to rise during next 3-4 days: IMD

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next three to four days in Delhi will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department IMD informed on Friday. The temperature during t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020